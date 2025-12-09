Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Target | 12/9/25

Anna De Souza shares tips and tricks to simplify holiday toy shopping, helping you find the perfect gifts without the stress.
Holiday Toy Shopping Made Easy with Anna De Souza
Posted

Holiday toy shopping can be stressful, but Anna De Souza is here to make it easier. She shares smart strategies for finding the hottest toys, staying on budget, and avoiding the last-minute rush.

From identifying age-appropriate gifts to discovering the best deals, Anna’s advice helps families shop efficiently while still making the holidays magical. With her insights, you can save time, reduce stress, and find gifts that bring joy to every child on your list.

Make this season simpler and more fun with expert tips from Anna De Souza.

This segment is paid for by Target

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo