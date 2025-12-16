Target | 12/16/25

Still shopping for the holidays? Andrea Woroch has you covered with tips to find the perfect gifts without breaking the bank. From fun and affordable options for everyone on your list to quick, last-minute finds at major retailers like Target, Andrea shows how to save time and money while still delighting family and friends.

She also shares strategies for navigating stores efficiently and scoring the best deals before the holidays hit, ensuring shoppers can wrap up their gift lists with ease and confidence. With Andrea’s expert guidance, even the busiest holiday shoppers can finish strong and enjoy the season stress-free.

This segment is paid for by Target