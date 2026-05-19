Tap Beauty Lounge | 5/19/26

Tap Beauty Lounge is bringing a fresh take on beauty and self-care to Henderson. Founder Heather Wilmer and Lead Stylist Kyra Scott talked about creating more than just a salon experience—designing a welcoming space where clients can relax, connect, and enjoy a luxury beauty atmosphere while they welcomed us in.

The lounge offers a range of modern services including blowouts, makeup, HydraFacials, brow laminations, and lash lifts, all focused on helping clients feel refreshed and confident. The goal is to combine personalized service with a high-end but approachable environment that encourages both beauty and self-care.

This segment was paid for by Tap Beauty Lounge