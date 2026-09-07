Tamron Hall | 9/7/26

Friend of the show Tamron Hall dropped by to catch up with Elliott and Jessica and talk about the upcoming eighth season of The Tamron Hall Show. Hall shared what viewers could look forward to from another season of the daytime favorite, which continues to feature conversations with compelling guests, inspiring stories and plenty of surprises.

The Emmy-winning host also gave us a glimpse into what keeps the show fresh after several successful seasons and why connecting with her audience remains at the heart of the experience. Watch the show daily on The Spot Vegas 34!