Tamron Hall | 7/20/26

Award-winning journalist, television host, and bestselling author Tamron Hall joined us for a special conversation on Las Vegas Morning Blend. Hall has built an acclaimed career spanning national news, daytime television, and inspiring interviews, earning multiple Emmy Awards along the way. As the host of the nationally syndicated Tamron Hall show, she's become known for thoughtful conversations, compelling storytelling, and engaging interviews with newsmakers, celebrities, and everyday people with extraordinary stories. During her visit, we catch up with Tamron to talk about her successful career, her popular daytime series, and what continues to inspire her both on and off the screen.

