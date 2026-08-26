Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Talofa Fest | 8/26/26

Talofa Fest brings the community together August 28–30 for a celebration of Pacific Island culture, community and entertainment at Desert Breeze Event Center.
Talofa Fest Celebrates Pacific Island Culture in Las Vegas
Posted

Talofa Fest is bringing a celebration of Pacific Island culture and community to Las Vegas this August. Virginia Toalepai, President of Talofa Fest, joined us to preview the three-day event, taking place August 28 through 30 at Desert Breeze Event Center.

The festival offers an opportunity for the community to come together, experience Pacific Island traditions and enjoy a weekend of culture, entertainment and connection. For event details, tickets and the latest information, visit the Talofa Fest page on Eventbrite.

This segment is paid for by Toalepai Productions

Report a typo