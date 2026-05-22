Tales of the Macabre | 5/22/26

A Las Vegas filmmaker is putting a creative spin on the traditional film premiere with a one-night-only event that blends indie horror with immersive storytelling. James Steele Haney, founder of Shh Studios, is debuting his first short film, a psychological horror piece set on Halloween night in 1984 about a late-night radio host whose broadcast begins to unravel into something far more unsettling.

Rather than a standard screening, the premiere is designed as a full experience at THIRD Street Arts & Media Incubator, complete with a red carpet and cocktail hour that reflect the tone of the film itself. Built in collaboration with local Las Vegas artists, the project highlights both the city’s growing indie film community and a rising interest in atmospheric, character-driven horror storytelling.

