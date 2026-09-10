Taking Back Sunday | 9/10/26

Taking Back Sunday is bringing its high-energy live show to Las Vegas this fall. Bassist Shaun Cooper joined us to talk about the band’s upcoming October 18 performance at the Pearl Concert Theater, where Taking Back Sunday will be joined by special guests Thrice and Saves The Day.

Cooper also looked back at the 20th anniversary of Louder Now, the band’s 2006 album featuring fan favorites including “MakeDamnSure” and “Liar (It Takes One to Know One).” The conversation covered the album’s lasting impact, memories from that era and what it means to celebrate two decades of Louder Now while continuing to tour and perform for longtime and new fans. The Las Vegas stop is part of a month-long tour, following Taking Back Sunday’s appearances at Louder Than Life Festival, Shaky Knees Festival and Riot Fest. Tickets and VIP packages are available through Taking Back Sunday.

