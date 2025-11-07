Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taiwan Excellence | 11/7/25

Taiwan Excellence showcases 14 award-winning auto parts manufacturers at SEMA, highlighting innovation, smart mobility, and global collaboration.
Taiwan Excellence at SEMA
Taiwan’s automotive industry is driving a new era of global collaboration. Under Chairman James C. F. Huang, Taiwan Excellence brings 14 top auto parts manufacturers to SEMA, demonstrating the country’s leadership in smart, connected, and sustainable mobility solutions.

These Tier-1 suppliers are helping meet both OEM and aftermarket needs while strengthening Taiwan–U.S. partnerships. With precision manufacturing and rapid innovation at the forefront, Taiwan is poised to support the next generation of intelligent and electric vehicles.

This segment is paid for by Taiwan External Development Council

