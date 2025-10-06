Tacotarian | 10/6/25

National Taco Day is here, and Tacotarian is serving up a fresh, plant-based twist on America’s favorite handheld meal.

Co-founders Kristen and Carlos Corral are proud to offer creative, flavorful tacos that appeal to both plant-based eaters and taco lovers alike. With six locations across the U.S. and plans to expand nationwide through franchising, Tacotarian is bringing innovative tacos to more communities than ever.

The brand recently opened a new spot on the Las Vegas Strip inside Miracle Mile Shops, giving locals and visitors a convenient way to enjoy their signature plant-based creations.

Whether you’re a lifelong vegan or just curious about plant-based options, Tacotarian proves that you don’t need meat to make tacos truly irresistible. This National Taco Day, it’s all about bold flavors, sustainable choices, and taco joy for everyone!

