Taco Escobar | 10/7/25

Taco Escobar on Fremont Street is serving up an unbeatable deal this National Taco Day—enjoy all the tacos you can eat for just $15, but only for a two-hour taco adventure!
Taco Escobar Celebrates National Taco Day with All-You-Can-Eat Tacos!
Taco lovers, get ready! Taco Escobar, the newest taco spot on Fremont Street across from Evel Pie, is celebrating National Taco Day with a deal that’s hard to resist.

For just $15, guests can enjoy all the tacos they can eat during a two-hour window — perfect for sampling their full menu and sharing with friends.

This all-you-can-eat celebration is designed for serious taco fans, offering a fun, delicious way to mark the national holiday. With fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a lively Fremont Street location, Taco Escobar is making National Taco Day an event you won’t want to miss.

Come hungry, leave happy, and remember: two hours is plenty if you’re committed to taco excellence!

