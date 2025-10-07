Taco Escobar | 10/7/25

Taco lovers, get ready! Taco Escobar, the newest taco spot on Fremont Street across from Evel Pie, is celebrating National Taco Day with a deal that’s hard to resist.

For just $15, guests can enjoy all the tacos they can eat during a two-hour window — perfect for sampling their full menu and sharing with friends.

This all-you-can-eat celebration is designed for serious taco fans, offering a fun, delicious way to mark the national holiday. With fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a lively Fremont Street location, Taco Escobar is making National Taco Day an event you won’t want to miss.

Come hungry, leave happy, and remember: two hours is plenty if you’re committed to taco excellence!

