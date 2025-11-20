Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taco Bell |11/20/25

Taco Bell is letting its fans take the lead with the new Fan Style Menu! Honorary Chef Kajol from Kentucky joined us to share how her creation made it from a late-night idea to a nationwide menu item, plus tips on how you can get creative with Taco Bell at home.
Taco Bell Hands Over the Menu to Its Biggest Fans
Posted

Sometimes the best ideas come straight from the drive-thru line! Taco Bell’s Fan Style Menu features fan-created favorites hitting menus nationwide, including the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze.

Kajol from Kentucky, one of Taco Bell’s honorary chefs, shares the story behind her winning menu item and how it went from a late-night snack idea to a featured dish. Fans at home can join the fun by submitting their own creations for a chance to see their ideas on the national menu.

For more information on the Fan Style Menu and how to get involved, visit TacoBell.com.

This segment is paid for by Taco Bell

