Switchfoot | 10/6/26

Nearly three decades into their career, Switchfoot continues to connect with fans around the world, and now the band is bringing its Forever Now Tour to Las Vegas. Founding member and drummer Chad Butler joined us ahead of the band’s Saturday, October 17 performance at Bel-Aire Backyard. Switchfoot has sold more than 10 million albums, including the 3x Platinum breakthrough The Beautiful Letdown and GRAMMY Award-winning Hello Hurricane, while performing for more than five million fans across 40-plus countries.

The band’s latest chapter is Forever Now, its fourteenth studio album and first record in five years, released June 26. The album reflects the group’s renewed focus on embracing the present moment while continuing the emotionally resonant songwriting and energetic live performances that have defined Switchfoot for nearly 30 years. Chad Butler talks about the new music, the band’s enduring connection with fans and what Las Vegas can expect when the Forever Now Tour hits the Bel-Aire Backyard.

