Swingers After Dark | 6/24/26

Friday nights on the Strip just got a whole lot more fun. Swingers After Dark is the new late-night experience at Swingers Las Vegas, transforming the venue into an interactive nightlife hotspot every Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

DJ Franzen joined us on the Morning Blend to talk about how the event combines live music, crazy golf, retro arcade games, premium cocktails, and great food all under one roof. With rotating guest DJs, celebrity appearances, and VIP packages available, it’s a fresh alternative to the traditional nightclub scene.

Whether you’re out for date night, celebrating with friends, or just looking for something different, Swingers After Dark is bringing big energy and competitive fun to the Strip.