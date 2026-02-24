Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Swiffer | 2/24/26

Olympic gold medalist Matt Hamilton shares his Winter Olympics journey and why partnering with Swiffer’s PowerMop is the perfect fit. #PaidForContent
From Olympic Ice to Clean Floors: Matt Hamilton Teams Up with Swiffer
As an Olympic gold medalist in curling, Matt Hamilton knows a thing or two about sweeping—and about having the right equipment to perform at your best. On the ice, precision and preparation helped carry him to the Winter Olympics podium. At home, he says the same mindset applies, which is why his partnership with Swiffer makes perfect sense.

Hamilton is teaming up with Swiffer to spotlight the PowerMop, comparing the importance of high-performance gear in sports to using the right tools to get the job done efficiently at home. From his inspiring Olympic journey to keeping things clean off the ice, Hamilton shares how the right equipment can make all the difference.

