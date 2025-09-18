SuperMotocross World Championship | 9/18/25

The SuperMotocross World Championship is back on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and fans are in for an electrifying night of racing. This premier off-road motorcycle series blends the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing, creating an experience like no other.

Launched in 2022, the SMX World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a massive 28-round regular season. It all leads to the season-ending SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs—where the world’s best riders battle it out for glory. Lux Turner, rider for Team AEO Powersports KTM Racing, sped into the studio to preview what fans can expect when the championship roars into Las Vegas.

