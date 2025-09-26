Sun City Summerlin Community Association | 9/26/25

Mary Fairhurst, recently named Citizen of the Month by the City of Las Vegas, has brought the Knox Box program to Sun City Summerlin residents. The Knox Box is a secure, wall-mounted lockbox that stores a house key, giving local firefighters and paramedics quick access in emergencies. This program saves precious time, ensures residents’ safety, and prevents costly damage to homes.

Mitzi Mills emphasizes the power of volunteerism in making programs like Knox Box possible. By combining community leadership with practical safety tools, Sun City Summerlin demonstrates how proactive measures can protect residents and support first responders. The Knox Box program is a simple yet vital way to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

This segment was paid for by Sun City Summerlin Community Association