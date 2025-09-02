Summerlin South | 9/2/25

Luke and Tony D'Ambrosio from The Summerlin South Little League team, fresh off their U.S. Championship win, stopped by the studio to toss the ball around and reflect on their incredible summer. From nail-biting games to unforgettable team moments, this young athletes shared what it truly means to play with heart and unity.

Their community showed just how proud they were, hosting a massive homecoming parade last week that filled the streets with cheers, signs, and nonstop celebration. With smiles as big as their victories, the champs talked about the support that carried them through, and what this milestone means not just for the team, but for all of Summerlin South.

