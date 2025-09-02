Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Summerlin South | 9/2/25

The Summerlin South Little League U.S. Champions join Elliott in studio to share stories from their championship journey and relive the excitement of their unforgettable homecoming parade.
Little League U.S. Champions Celebrate in Studio
Posted

Luke and Tony D'Ambrosio from The Summerlin South Little League team, fresh off their U.S. Championship win, stopped by the studio to toss the ball around and reflect on their incredible summer. From nail-biting games to unforgettable team moments, this young athletes shared what it truly means to play with heart and unity.

Their community showed just how proud they were, hosting a massive homecoming parade last week that filled the streets with cheers, signs, and nonstop celebration. With smiles as big as their victories, the champs talked about the support that carried them through, and what this milestone means not just for the team, but for all of Summerlin South.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo