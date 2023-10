Now in its 27th year, the popular Summerlin® Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin® Oct. 13-15, expanding from two to three days for the first time ever with new event hours from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

Set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, the Festival offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family.

This segment is paid for by Summerlin