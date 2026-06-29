Summer Essentials with Nicolette Brycki| 6/29/26

Summer is in full swing, and lifestyle expert Nicolette Brycki joined us to share some of her favorite products for summer.

She’s got an easy, refreshing, low-calorie cocktail that’s perfect for summertime hangouts- like BBQs, picnics, and more. Just pour 1.5 ounces of Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine or Strawberry Moonshine, then top it off with club soda. You can find Ole Smoky at your local liquor store or wherever you pick up your favorite spirits.

Clean skincare brand Purdori has two new products that will fit right in your carry-on, the Velvet Restore Sleeping Mask, enriched with prebiotics and orchid stem cells, works overnight to smooth fine lines, restore elasticity and replenish moisture. For a daytime boost, the Revitalizing Radiance Cream Mask harnesses the power of goji stem cells, exosomes, and a prebiotic complex to rebalance, brighten, and nourish travel-tired skin.

This segment is paid for by Spotlight Media Relations