Summer Brunch with Paul Zahn | 8/3/26

Summer is the perfect season for gathering with friends and family, and entertaining expert Paul Zahn joined us with fresh inspiration for your next brunch. From refreshing summer spritzes and brunch-friendly cocktails to flavorful bites and alcohol-free mocktail options, Paul shares simple ways to elevate any warm-weather celebration. He also offers ideas for creating a stylish summer bar setup that will impress guests all season long. Whether you're hosting a casual get-together or a festive weekend brunch, these entertaining tips will help make your event a memorable one.

