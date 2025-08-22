SUE Fitness | 8/22/25

Las Vegas just got a new go-to spot for kickboxing: SUE Fitness. Owner Jereme “Coach J” Pinkney joins us to share what makes his gym stand out and why it’s quickly becoming a favorite for locals looking to get fit, have fun, and challenge themselves.

From beginners to seasoned athletes, SUE Fitness offers a high-energy environment where everyone can push their limits and reach new fitness goals. Coach Pinkney even gives a live demonstration, showing just how dynamic and empowering the classes are. Whether you want to sweat, learn self-defense, or just try something new, SUE Fitness is the place to be.

