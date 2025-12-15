Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Subaru Las Vegas | 12/15/25

The 2025 Subaru Share the Love Event is here! From Nov. 20th through Jan. 2nd, Subaru is giving back to charities with every new Subaru sold and customers get to choose which causes to support!
Since its launch 18 years ago, the Subaru Share the Love® Event has donated nearly $320 million to charity, and this year Subaru expects to reach $350 million overall.

Customers can select from national charities including the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, or support one of over 2,700 hometown charities like Project 150 and Red Rock Search & Rescue.

Locally, Subaru of Las Vegas has contributed over $1.1 million to charities, and during the 2025 event, $325 will be donated for each new Subaru sold. Even routine vehicle service can give back, with $5 donated per service to local causes.

Subaru makes it easy to spread love this holiday season while driving a car you’ll love.

