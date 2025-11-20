Subaru Las Vegas | 11/20/25

Since its launch 18 years ago, the Subaru Share the Love® Event has donated nearly $320 million to charity, and this year Subaru expects to reach $350 million overall.

Customers can select from national charities including the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation, or support one of over 2,700 hometown charities like Project 150 and Red Rock Search & Rescue.

Locally, Subaru of Las Vegas has contributed over $1.1 million to charities, and during the 2025 event, $325 will be donated for each new Subaru sold. Even routine vehicle service can give back, with $5 donated per service to local causes.

Subaru makes it easy to spread love this holiday season while driving a car you’ll love.

This segment is paid for by Subaru Las Vegas