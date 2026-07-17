Stuff the Bus | 7/17/26

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada and Walmart are inviting the community to help local students get ready for the new school year through the annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. Major Kyle Smith joined us to discuss how families can make a difference by donating new school supplies at the Walmart located at 6005 S. Eastern Avenue on Saturday, July 18, with collection bins remaining available through Sunday. Every donation stays right here in Southern Nevada and will be distributed to local children during The Salvation Army's Backpack Distribution on July 30 and 31. The community-wide effort helps ensure students have the supplies they need while supporting families facing financial challenges as the school year begins.