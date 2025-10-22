Street League Skateboarding | 10/22/25

Skateboarding fans, get ready! Thrill Sports’ Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Takeover will transform the “SK8 Lot” outside ComplexCon at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, from 12 to 6 p.m. This immersive, festival-style experience brings together sport, culture, and entertainment for a full day of excitement.

The custom-built skate plaza will feature elite athletes like Rayssa Leal, Dashawn Jordan, and Vincent Milou competing on a street-style course, alongside live stunt shows, exclusive merchandise, and local food favorites. Fans of all ages can enjoy an action-packed celebration of skateboarding and community. Tickets and event details are available at streetleague.com/lasvegas .