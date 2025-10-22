Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Street League Skateboarding | 10/22/25

Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Takeover is coming to Las Vegas on Saturday, October 25, bringing top athletes, live stunts, and skateboarding culture to the city.
Street League Skateboarding Takeover Hits Las Vegas
Skateboarding fans, get ready! Thrill Sports’ Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Takeover will transform the “SK8 Lot” outside ComplexCon at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, from 12 to 6 p.m. This immersive, festival-style experience brings together sport, culture, and entertainment for a full day of excitement.

The custom-built skate plaza will feature elite athletes like Rayssa Leal, Dashawn Jordan, and Vincent Milou competing on a street-style course, alongside live stunt shows, exclusive merchandise, and local food favorites. Fans of all ages can enjoy an action-packed celebration of skateboarding and community. Tickets and event details are available at streetleague.com/lasvegas.

