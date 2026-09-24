Stitch & Sip | 9/24/26

Sewing is getting a stylish—and social—upgrade in Henderson. In celebration of National Sewing Month, Stitch & Sip founder and UNLV Fashion Design graduate Ramona Giwargis joined us to introduce Nevada’s first social sewing studio, where creativity, fashion and a little something to sip all come together.

At Stitch & Sip, guests can hop on one of the studio’s signature pink sewing machines, learn basic stitches and create their own projects in a relaxed, fashion-forward environment. The studio offers sewing and creative workshops designed for everyone from experienced sewists to people who have never touched a sewing machine. And yes, beer and wine are part of the experience. Giwargis created Stitch & Sip to make sewing feel less intimidating and much more social, giving people a fun new way to learn a skill, get creative and connect with others.

