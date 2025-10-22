Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stick to the Rules | America First Credit Union | 10/22/25

Winger Ben Hutton and The Vegas Golden Knights help fans understand one of hockey’s most confusing rules — high sticking— and how it affects the game.
Stick to the Rules: What Is High Sticking?
Ever seen a ref raise their arm and heard the call for “high sticking” during a Vegas Golden Knights game? It happens when a player’s stick makes contact with an opponent above the shoulders — whether accidental or not. If there’s no injury, it’s a minor penalty, but if the stick draws blood, the player can get a double minor or more serious punishment.With Ben Hutton and the Vegas Golden Knights breaking it down, fans can get a better grip on the rules that keep the game fair and safe. Catch all the action at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34 — and remember, keep your stick down and GO KNIGHTS GO!

This segment was paid for by America First Credit Union

