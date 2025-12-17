Stick to the Rules | AFCU | 12/17/25

Hockey players are known for their superstitions, and the Golden Knights are no exception. From taping their sticks in the exact same pattern every game to putting equipment on in a specific order, these rituals help players feel focused and ready to hit the ice. Some won’t step onto the rink without a lucky charm, a pregame handshake or even a perfectly timed skate around the crease — all in the name of keeping the streak alive.

These fun quirks give fans a deeper look at the personalities behind the helmets and make the game-day experience at T-Mobile Arena even more entertaining. Catch all the behind-the-scenes energy and action from the Fortress on The Spot Vegas 34, and see which superstitions you can spot during the next big game. GO KNIGHTS GO!

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union