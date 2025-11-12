Stick to the Rules | AFCU | 11/12/25

If you’ve ever seen a ref raise their arm for “hooking,” you might have wondered what just happened. Hooking occurs when a player uses their stick to impede or slow down an opponent by wrapping, tugging, or pulling them off balance. It’s one of the most frequently called penalties in hockey and can quickly change the momentum of a game by putting a team on the power play.

