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Stick to the Rules | 4/1/26

The Vegas Golden Knights help fans understand one of hockey’s most thrilling moments — the penalty shot — and why it can change the game in an instant. #PaidForContent
Stick to the Rules: What Is a Penalty Shot?
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 Ever watch a Golden Knights game and see the referee point to center ice for a penalty shot? This occurs when a player is fouled on a clear scoring opportunity, giving them a one-on-one chance against the goalie. It’s high stakes, high drama, and can turn the momentum of a game in seconds.

The Vegas Golden Knights make these moments even more exciting for fans, whether it’s your first game or you’re a seasoned supporter.

Catch the action live at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34 — and feel the thrill every time a player lines up for a penalty shot. GO KNIGHTS GO!

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union

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