Stick to the Rules | 3/11/26

Every hockey play starts the same way — with a face-off. When the referee drops the puck between two opposing players, both teams battle instantly for control. Face-offs happen at the start of each period and after every stoppage in play, making them a key moment that can shift momentum in seconds. Winning the draw can mean immediate possession, a scoring opportunity, or a quick clear from danger. Players rely on lightning-fast reflexes, stick control, and strategy to gain the advantage. With the Vegas Golden Knights helping fans understand the basics, it’s easier to see why those quick stick battles at center ice and in the face-off circle matter so much. Catch all the action at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34 — get ready when the puck drops and GO KNIGHTS GO!

