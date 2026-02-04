Stick to the Rules | 2/4/26

Goalies wear the biggest gear on the ice, but it’s not about cheating the net—it’s about survival. From oversized leg pads to reinforced masks, goalie equipment is designed to protect players from pucks flying over 90 miles per hour.

NHL rules carefully regulate pad width, chest protectors, gloves, and blockers to ensure safety without giving goalies an unfair advantage. The Vegas Golden Knights explain how equipment standards have evolved, why goalies can’t just keep going bigger, and how today’s gear balances mobility, protection, and fairness. Once you know the rules, you’ll see goalie equipment as high-tech armor—not extra padding.

