Stick to the Rules | 2/18/26

A sloppy line change can send a team straight to the penalty box. The Vegas Golden Knights explain how “Too Many Men on the Ice” happens and why timing is everything.
Too Many Men: The Line Change That Costs You
Hockey is a game of constant motion, and line changes happen in seconds — but if the timing is off, it’s an instant penalty. “Too Many Men on the Ice” is called when a player jumps into the play before the teammate they’re replacing is fully off the ice.

It might look harmless, but that extra skater creates an unfair advantage and officials catch it fast. The Vegas Golden Knights show fans how precise, clean changes keep the game flowing and prevent costly mistakes. One mistimed step over the boards can mean two minutes in the box and a power play for the other team.

Catch the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34. In hockey, even substitutions have to be perfectly timed.

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union

