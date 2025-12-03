Stick to the Rules | 12/3/25

Ever seen a ref throw an arm up and call “tripping” during a Vegas Golden Knights game? It happens when a player uses their stick, arm, or leg to knock an opponent off balance and send them tumbling to the ice. Whether intentional or accidental, it results in a minor penalty — and if the trip stops a clear scoring chance, it could even lead to a penalty shot. Understanding tripping helps fans appreciate the skill, control, and timing required to defend without crossing the line.

With help from the Golden Knights breaking it down, fans can get a clearer grasp of the rules that keep hockey fast, fair, and safe.

