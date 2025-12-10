Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Stick to the Rules | 12/10/25

The Vegas Golden Knights help fans understand one of hockey’s key officiating tools — video reviews — and how they affect the flow of the game.
Stick to the Rules: What Are Video Reviews?
Posted

If you’ve ever seen a referee pause the game for a “video review,” you might’ve wondered what it means. Video reviews allow officials to replay a play to ensure the correct call is made, covering goals, offside challenges, or potential penalties. These reviews can change the momentum of a game by confirming or overturning critical calls.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue helping fans, new and seasoned, understand the rules, making every night at T-Mobile Arena even more exciting.

Don’t forget you can catch all the action from the Fortress on The Spot Vegas 34. Check local listings for upcoming games and GO KNIGHTS GO!

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo