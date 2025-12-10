Stick to the Rules | 12/10/25

If you’ve ever seen a referee pause the game for a “video review,” you might’ve wondered what it means. Video reviews allow officials to replay a play to ensure the correct call is made, covering goals, offside challenges, or potential penalties. These reviews can change the momentum of a game by confirming or overturning critical calls.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue helping fans, new and seasoned, understand the rules, making every night at T-Mobile Arena even more exciting.

