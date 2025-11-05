Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stick to the Rules | 11/5/25

The Vegas Golden Knights help fans understand one of hockey’s most thrilling moments — the penalty shot — and why it can change the game in an instant. #PaidForContent
 Ever watch a Golden Knights game and see the referee point to center ice for a penalty shot? This occurs when a player is fouled on a clear scoring opportunity, giving them a one-on-one chance against the goalie. It’s high stakes, high drama, and can turn the momentum of a game in seconds.

The Vegas Golden Knights make these moments even more exciting for fans, whether it’s your first game or you’re a seasoned supporter.

Catch the action live at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34 — and feel the thrill every time a player lines up for a penalty shot. GO KNIGHTS GO!

