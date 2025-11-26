Stick to The Rules | 11/26/25

Ever seen a ref blow the whistle and hear “offsides” during a Vegas Golden Knights game? It happens when an attacking player enters the offensive zone before the puck does.

Even if the play continues briefly, the whistle stops the action and the faceoff moves outside the zone. Understanding offside helps fans follow the flow of the game and appreciate the skill it takes to time entries perfectly.

With help from the Golden Knights breaking it down, fans can get a better grip on the rules that keep hockey fair and fast-paced. Catch all the action at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34 — and remember, stay onside and GO KNIGHTS GO!

This segment is paid for by America First Credit Union