Stick to the Rules | 11/19/25

The Vegas Golden Knights help fans understand one of hockey’s most serious penalties — spearing — and how it impacts the game.
Stick to the Rules: What Is Spearing?
If you’ve ever seen a referee call “spearing,” you might’ve wondered what it means. Spearing occurs when a player jabs or thrusts the blade of their stick at an opponent, often targeting the body or midsection. It’s considered a dangerous and high-risk penalty, resulting in a major or game misconduct, and can quickly shift momentum by putting a team on the power play.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to help fans, both new and experienced, understand the rules — making every night at T-Mobile Arena even more thrilling.

