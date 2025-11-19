Stick to the Rules | 11/19/25

If you’ve ever seen a referee call “spearing,” you might’ve wondered what it means. Spearing occurs when a player jabs or thrusts the blade of their stick at an opponent, often targeting the body or midsection. It’s considered a dangerous and high-risk penalty, resulting in a major or game misconduct, and can quickly shift momentum by putting a team on the power play.

