Stick to the Rules | 10/8/25

If you’ve ever watched the Vegas Golden Knights and heard the whistle blow for “icing,” you’re not alone in wondering what just happened. Icing occurs when a player shoots the puck from behind the center red line across the opponent’s goal line without it being touched. When that happens, play stops and the puck returns to their defensive zone for a faceoff.

Thanks to Brett Howden and the Vegas Golden Knights, new fans can easily learn the rules — making every game at T-Mobile Arena even more exciting to watch.

