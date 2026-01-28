Stick to the Rules | 1/28/26

Hockey emotions run high, but when physical play turns into stirring up trouble, that’s instigating. An instigator is the player who starts or escalates a fight, often with an extra shove, cheap shot, or nonstop chirping. In the NHL, instigating penalties discourage players from provoking fights and risking injury.

The Vegas Golden Knights explain how officials decide who started it, why an instigator can get extra minutes in the box, and how the rule keeps games competitive instead of chaotic. Knowing this rule helps fans spot the difference between passion and pointless provocation.

