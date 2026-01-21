Stick to the Rules | 1/21/26

Hockey is a fast, physical game, but there’s a clear line between clean hits and dirty hits. A clean hit targets the body, keeps the elbows down, and avoids the head — all while respecting the rules.

Dirty hits, on the other hand, can include head contact, boarding, charging, or hits from behind, and often lead to penalties, suspensions, or worse. The Vegas Golden Knights help break down how officials decide what’s legal and what isn’t, especially as the NHL continues to prioritize player safety.

Understanding the difference helps fans appreciate hard, fair play — without the dangerous stuff. Watch the Golden Knights deliver physical hockey the right way at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34.

