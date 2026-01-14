Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stick to the Rules | 1/14/26

From puck-over-glass penalties to slow line changes, Delay of Game is one of hockey’s most misunderstood rules. The Vegas Golden Knights break down how it works, why it matters, and how it can change momentum in seconds. #PaidForContent
Delay of Game: When Hockey Hits Pause
In hockey, every second matters — which is why Delay of Game can be a game-changer. Whether it’s a puck shot over the glass, a goalie freezing the puck at the wrong moment, or a team taking too long on a line change, these penalties can instantly swing momentum.

The Vegas Golden Knights help fans understand when Delay of Game is called and why officials are so strict about it. It’s all about keeping the pace fast, the action flowing, and the competition fair. One small mistake can mean a trip to the penalty box — and a big opportunity for the opposing team. Catch the Golden Knights in action at T-Mobile Arena or on The Spot Vegas 34. Hockey moves fast — don’t fall behind.

