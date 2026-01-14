Stick to the Rules | 1/14/26

In hockey, every second matters — which is why Delay of Game can be a game-changer. Whether it’s a puck shot over the glass, a goalie freezing the puck at the wrong moment, or a team taking too long on a line change, these penalties can instantly swing momentum.

The Vegas Golden Knights help fans understand when Delay of Game is called and why officials are so strict about it. It's all about keeping the pace fast, the action flowing, and the competition fair. One small mistake can mean a trip to the penalty box — and a big opportunity for the opposing team.

