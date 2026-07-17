Steve Falcon's Comedy Hypnosis Hour | 7/17/26

Las Vegas has a new comedy experience, and it all starts with the power of suggestion. Comedy hypnotist Steve Falcon joined us to discuss Steve Falcon's Comedy Hypnosis Hour, now entertaining audiences at the Underground Theater inside MGM Grand. Steve shares what guests can expect from the interactive show, where volunteers become part of the comedy through the art of hypnosis. To give viewers a preview, he performed his signature "Finger Test" on Elliott and Jessica to see just how susceptible they are to being hypnotized. It's a fun, lighthearted look at one of the newest live entertainment experiences on the Las Vegas Strip.

