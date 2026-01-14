Stephano's Greek & Mediterranean Grill | 1/14/26

Stephano’s Greek and Mediterranean Grill is opening its fourth Las Vegas location in Summerlin on Saturday, January 17. Co-owner Maria Kossayan shares what guests can expect at the new Lake Mead and Buffalo spot, including special grand opening deals and giveaways for the first 100 guests.

Known for fresh ingredients, lean proteins, and heart-healthy olive oils, Mediterranean cuisine makes an ideal choice for New Year’s health goals without sacrificing flavor. Maria also reflects on Stephano’s journey from a small gyro shop near UNLV to a beloved, family-owned brand with multiple locations across the valley. The newest Summerlin restaurant continues that tradition with authentic flavors and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.