Stay Tuned Burgers | 12/29/25

Elliott goes behind the burger at Stay Tuned Burger, with the team that makes it to explore what’s fueling the restaurant’s rapid rise. From the sizzling smash burgers coming off the grill to the passion behind every ingredient, they share how quality, consistency, and creativity have built a devoted following.

The visit includes time in the kitchen, and a closer look at how this neighborhood favorite is gaining national attention without losing its local charm. With bold flavors, a laid-back vibe, and serious burger credibility, Stay Tuned Burger proves that sometimes the best food stories start right at home.