Starbucks | 11/6/25

Starbucks just launched a new lineup for anyone looking to add more protein to their day — and yes, you can now sip your protein. The new Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam Drinks deliver up to 36 grams of protein per grande, making it easier than ever to boost your order.

Starbucks also introduced Protein-Boosted Milk, made with 2% milk and premium whey protein with no added sugar, adding roughly 12–16 grams of protein per grande to any drink. Pair your beverage with breakfast favorites like the Bacon, Sausage and Egg Wrap or the Bacon and Gruyere Egg Bites.

This segment is paid for by Starbucks