Star Nursery | 9/9/26

Las Vegas landscapes endured plenty of heat over the summer, and that extreme weather can leave plants stressed and struggling.

Paul Noe, better known as Dr Q and Joey Lynn, joined us to share simple ways homeowners could help their landscapes recover as temperatures began to ease. From assessing summer damage to giving plants the care they needed to bounce back, Noe offered practical advice for refreshing a landscape and helping plants stay healthy heading into the next season.

This segment is paid for by Star Nursery