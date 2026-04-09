Star Nursery | 4/9/26

Spring is arriving early in Southern Nevada, and with it comes an unexpected surge of garden pests. Thanks to a mild winter, aphids and spider mites are already thriving—making this year’s giveaway from Star Nursery more important than ever. Their annual ladybug event offers a natural solution to protect plants without harsh chemicals.

Ladybugs are powerful allies, with each one capable of eating thousands of aphids in its lifetime. Experts recommend releasing them in the evening after lightly misting plants, helping them settle in and get to work right away. Creating a garden with nectar-rich plants and shelter can also encourage them to stick around.

This segment is paid for by Star Nursery