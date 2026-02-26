Star Nursery| 2/26/26

If you’re dreaming of slicing into that first juicy, homegrown tomato of the summer, now’s the time to get planting. Paul Noe (AKA Dr Q), Staff Horticulturalist, and Joey Lynn Watt, Staff Arborist, joined us from Star Nursery to talk about one of Southern Nevada’s favorite gardening traditions — the Annual Early Girl Tomato Giveaway.

The popular event helps local gardeners get a strong start on the growing season with Early Girl tomato plants known for thriving in our desert climate. Beyond the giveaway, their team shares expert advice on planting, watering, and protecting tomatoes in the Vegas heat — setting you up for a flavorful and successful harvest.

